Pickleball is back at Denver's Eisenhower Park with new, quiet balls

Denver Parks & Recreation has been testing the "Librarian" ball since late October. Officials say they've received no noise complaints related to pickleball so far.
Pickleball has returned to Denver's Eisenhower Park after noise complaints shut down the courts more than one year ago.
DENVER — Pickleball has returned to Denver's Eisenhower Park after noise complaints shut down the courts more than one year ago.

The courts are open, but there is a catch — players must use a quiet, foam pickleball.

Since late October, the city has been testing the GAMMA Librarian ball at the courts. Players can bring their own or rent balls from the rec center, free of charge.

Librarian balls are required to play at Eisenhower.

Denver Parks & Recreation calls this solution to the noise a pilot program. The foam balls are not a permanent solution but one the city landed on after the equipment became available to purchase in 2024.

"We had a lot of meetings with pickleball organizations and the community, and we came to learn about these new, quiet pickleball. And so, we're always willing to test things out. That's why this is a pilot," said Stephanie Figueroa with Denver Parks & Recreation.

The courts at Eisenhower Park will now have their noise monitored. Too many violations and the courts could be closed again by the city. Fines could also be issued to repeat offenders.

Denver Parks & Recreation will determine the value of the quiet pickleball as the weather warms and courts become busier.

"If it goes well, then hopefully this is something that we can expand," said Figueroa.

So far, the city has not received pickleball-related noise complaints for Eisenhower Park.

