Photos: Denver's historic Elitch Theatre through the years

Since 1891, Elitch Theatre has been a fixture in Denver hosting many film, theater and television legends along the way. Photos through the years show the venue before it was renovated.

Since 1891, the historic Elitch Theatre has been a fixture in northwest Denver hosting many film, theater and television legends along the way. Check out photos through the years, including pictures from before the venue was renovated.

Trolly Photo - web.jpg Photos through the years of Denver's historic Elitch TheatrePhoto by: Provided by: Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation 1934 - Front of Theatre with Donald Woods and Lora Baxter billboards.jpg Photos through the years of Denver's historic Elitch TheatrePhoto by: Provided by: Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation 1907 Theatre Audience.jpg Photos through the years of Denver's historic Elitch TheatrePhoto by: Provided by: Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation 1920cir-Theatre-Entrance-Crowd-copy FAV.jpg Photos through the years of Denver's historic Elitch TheatrePhoto by: Provided by: Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation 1931 - Cast Photo (web).jpg Photos through the years of Denver's historic Elitch TheatrePhoto by: Provided by: Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation HET Pre Original Restoration.jpg Photos through the years of Denver's historic Elitch TheatrePhoto by: Provided by: Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation IMG_1067.jpg Photos through the years of Denver's historic Elitch TheatrePhoto by: Provided by: Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation IMG_0703.jpg Photos through the years of Denver's historic Elitch TheatrePhoto by: Provided by: Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation IMG_0582.jpg Photos through the years of Denver's historic Elitch TheatrePhoto by: Provided by: Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation IMG_0666.jpg Photos through the years of Denver's historic Elitch TheatrePhoto by: Provided by: Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation IMG_0284.JPG Photos through the years of Denver's historic Elitch TheatrePhoto by: Provided by: Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation IMG_0425.JPG Photos through the years of Denver's historic Elitch TheatrePhoto by: Provided by: Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation IMG_0274.JPG Photos through the years of Denver's historic Elitch TheatrePhoto by: Provided by: Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation DSCN4964.JPG Photos through the years of Denver's historic Elitch TheatrePhoto by: Provided by: Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation DSCN2455.JPG Photos through the years of Denver's historic Elitch TheatrePhoto by: Provided by: Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation Doors Open Denver 2012 4.jpg Photos through the years of Denver's historic Elitch TheatrePhoto by: Provided by: Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation DSCN2374.JPG Photos through the years of Denver's historic Elitch TheatrePhoto by: Provided by: Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation DSCN2379.JPG Photos through the years of Denver's historic Elitch TheatrePhoto by: Provided by: Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation DSCN2393.JPG Photos through the years of Denver's historic Elitch TheatrePhoto by: Provided by: Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation 1932 Program Cover for 40th Anniversary.jpg Photos through the years of Denver's historic Elitch TheatrePhoto by: Provided by: Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation 1951 Program - The Man Who Came to Dinner with Grace Kelly, Bonfils and Somnes (1).jpg Photos through the years of Denver's historic Elitch TheatrePhoto by: Provided by: Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation 1941 Program - The Man who came to dinner - Somnes and Bonfils (4).jpg Photos through the years of Denver's historic Elitch TheatrePhoto by: Provided by: Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation 1967 - Barefoot in the Park with Myrna Loy.jpg Photos through the years of Denver's historic Elitch TheatrePhoto by: Provided by: Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation 1914-Elitch Theatre Company front row, centre Bruce McRae, right Thais Magrane - photo from Prescott Family Archives.jpg Photos through the years of Denver's historic Elitch TheatrePhoto by: Provided by: Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation 1899-08-27 Program Cover.jpg Photos through the years of Denver's historic Elitch TheatrePhoto by: Provided by: Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation

Photos through the years of Denver's historic Elitch TheatreProvided by: Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation
