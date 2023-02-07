Person shot in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood; condition unknown

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood Monday night.

The incident happened in the 800 block of North Broadway, according to the Denver Police Department.

The victim was taken to the hospital with "unknown extent of injuries," Denver PD said in a tweet.

ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of N. Broadway. One person transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. Updates will be posted as they become available. pic.twitter.com/tx6uamDN69 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 7, 2023

Officers are investigating what lead up to the shooting.