Person shot in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood; condition unknown

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 10:27 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 00:27:17-05

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood Monday night.

The incident happened in the 800 block of North Broadway, according to the Denver Police Department.

The victim was taken to the hospital with "unknown extent of injuries," Denver PD said in a tweet.

Officers are investigating what lead up to the shooting.

