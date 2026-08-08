Person dies after crash at 17th and Glencoe, per DPD

One person is dead after a Thursday afternoon crash involving two drivers in the area of E. 17th Avenue and Glencoe Street, Denver police said Friday.

Police say it appears that one driver, who police say was at-fault in the crash, was traveling north on Glencoe and failed to stop at a stop sign on E. 17th Ave., hitting the other driver's vehicle and causing them to run into a tree.

The driver who struck the other car has been cited for careless driving resulting in death, per police.

It's not clear if the victim died on the scene, and no information about the victim was provided Friday.