Person dies after being shot near Denver's North High School

DENVER — A person died after being shot near North High School in Denver Thursday afternoon.

In a post on X at 12:36 p.m., the Denver Police Department said it was investigating a shooting in the 2700 block of Speer. One victim was found and taken to the hospital.

In an update six hours later, Denver PD announced that the victim had died from their injuries. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release their identity at a later time.

Authorities set up a perimeter in the area of 20th and Federal in order to locate the suspect. North High School was also placed under a secure perimeter for 30 minutes, according to Denver Public Schools.

The suspect, who was only identified as an adult male, was found and taken into custody. He is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

Denver PD said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.