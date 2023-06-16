Watch Now
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

Pedestrian struck, killed in Denver's Washington Virginia Vale neighborhood

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 10:11 PM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 00:11:40-04

DENVER — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Denver's Washington Virginia Vale neighborhood Thursday evening.

The crash happened in the 7100 block of East Mississippi Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department.

The driver remained on scene.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity at a later time.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NUGGETS CHAMPS PROMO.jpg

The Denver Nuggets are World Champions!