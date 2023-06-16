Pedestrian struck, killed in Denver's Washington Virginia Vale neighborhood

DENVER — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Denver's Washington Virginia Vale neighborhood Thursday evening.

The crash happened in the 7100 block of East Mississippi Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department.

The driver remained on scene.

#TRAFFIC: #DPD is investigating a traffic crash between a motorist and a pedestrian near the 7100 Block of E Mississippi. As this is a fatality, the Medical Examiner will release the identity of the victim. The motorist remained at the scene. Expect delays in the area. #Denver pic.twitter.com/VmsHr1BJKc — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 16, 2023

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity at a later time.