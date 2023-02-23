Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Denver's Harvey Park South neighborhood

DENVER — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Denver's Harvey Park South neighborhood.

The crash happened in the area of Federal Boulevard and Dartmouth Avenue.

The driver did not remain at the scene, according to the Denver Police Department.

HEADS UP: #Denver officers are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a motorist at Federal and Dartmouth. One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver did not remain on scene. Updates will be posted as they become available. pic.twitter.com/fBakA1bEzY — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 23, 2023

Officers are investigating the incident, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.