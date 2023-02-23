Watch Now
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Denver's Harvey Park South neighborhood

Posted at 9:19 PM, Feb 22, 2023
DENVER — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Denver's Harvey Park South neighborhood.

The crash happened in the area of Federal Boulevard and Dartmouth Avenue.

The driver did not remain at the scene, according to the Denver Police Department.

Officers are investigating the incident, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

