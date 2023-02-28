Watch Now
Pedestrian hit by driver who did not stop in Denver's Mar Lee neighborhood

Posted at 8:57 PM, Feb 27, 2023
DENVER — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with "unknown extent of injuries" after they were hit in Denver's Mar Lee neighborhood Monday evening by a driver who did not stop.

The crash happened at South Federal Boulevard and West Florida Avenue, the Denver Police Department said in a tweet.

The department did not outline the victim's condition, only saying they were taken to the hospital with "unknown extent of injuries."

This is a developing story.

