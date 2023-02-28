Pedestrian hit by driver who did not stop in Denver's Mar Lee neighborhood

DENVER — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with "unknown extent of injuries" after they were hit in Denver's Mar Lee neighborhood Monday evening by a driver who did not stop.

The crash happened at South Federal Boulevard and West Florida Avenue, the Denver Police Department said in a tweet.

The department did not outline the victim's condition, only saying they were taken to the hospital with "unknown extent of injuries."

#TRAFFIC #DPD officers are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a motorist at Federal and Florida. One person was transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. The driver did not remain on scene. Updates will be posted as they become available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/2yJ5GDxwcY — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 28, 2023

