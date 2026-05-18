Pedestrian dies in overnight crash involving light rail train in Denver

DENVER — A pedestrian died in an overnight crash involving a light rail train near N. Quebec St. and Smith Road, Denver police say.
Few details are available Monday morning.
The Denver Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area.
This is a developing area and will be updated once we learn more.
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