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Pedestrian dies in overnight crash involving light rail train in Denver

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Denver7
Police tape at a Denver crime scene.
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DENVER — A pedestrian died in an overnight crash involving a light rail train near N. Quebec St. and Smith Road, Denver police say.

Few details are available Monday morning.

The Denver Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing area and will be updated once we learn more.

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