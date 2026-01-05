Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash on Friday in Denver; police searching for suspect

DENVER — A pedestrian died after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver on Friday and Denver police are now asking for the public's help locating the suspect driver.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) posted online on Friday evening that its officers were at the scene of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian near W. 11th Avenue and Kalamath Street. The pedestrian was brought to a hospital with serious injuries and died.

The crash happened at 7:42 p.m.

On Monday afternoon, the department issued a Crime Stoppers alert to ask the public for help identifying the suspect vehicle and driver.

The driver had been traveling southbound on Kalamath Street and hit a person who was crossing the street from the west side of the street to the east side. They did not stop.

The car was described as a gray Honda Accord Crosstour, DPD said, and may have moderate to major damage on the front passenger side bumper and headlight.

Anybody with information about this crash is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The tip line is answered 24/7. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000.