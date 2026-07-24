Passenger killed in single-vehicle crash near Denver’s Fairmount Cemetery overnight, police say

DENVER — A passenger inside a vehicle that crashed near Denver’s Fairmount Cemetery has died and the driver has been arrested on suspicion of vehicle homicide, according to Denver police.

The crash was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Friday near the intersection of E. Alameda Avenue and Fairmount Drive.

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In a social media post, Denver police said the crash resulted in serious injuries and warned drivers of delays in the area.

Shortly after 11 a.m., however, police posted an update saying the passenger had been pronounced dead.

They added the driver, 32-year-old Andres Martnez, had been arrested and was being held for investigation of vehicular homicide.

Details about how the crash occurred or information about whether drugs or alcohol are suspected in the crash were not immediately available.