Park Hill Park is now open to the public during daylight hours: How Ballot Issue 2B plays into improvements

DENVER — Park Hill Park is now partially open to the public. People are allowed to use the open space during daylight hours. Crews are still doing some pretty extensive renovations.

The city officially acquired the former golf course site earlier this year. After years of debate over what to do with the site, residents are finally seeing green space take shape.

“A lot of people felt a certain type of way. Some people wanted affordable housing, some wanted a grocery store because there aren’t any grocery stores nearby. I was really excited when I found out it was being turned into a park,” Denver resident Efrain Montes said.

The opening ties into Ballot Issue 2B. If approved, it would authorize $175 million in city debt for improvements to parks and recreational facilities, including Park Hill Park. City leaders say 2B would not raise property taxes. Rather, it would extend an existing tax levy that voters have already approved.

“We need to cut off the banks. The banks should be nowhere near our public budget. Our public budgets are too valuable so that we can go out and buy parks and maintain the parks. When we are giving that money to the bank, it is counterproductive,” Citizens for No New Debt Founder Jason Bailey said.

City leaders said they are entering the design phase next, saying it’s too early to set a full reopening date. A community celebration will be held at Park Hill Park from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.