Parents to sue Denver Public Schools after 11-year-old son told he can't join volleyball team

DENVER — Fall sports are in full swing at local schools, but an 11-year-old boy at Marie L. Greenwood Academy is stuck sitting on the sidelines — and his parents plan to sue Denver Public Schools for discrimination as a result.

Mother Gabbie Cook and father Jordan White said their son, Lekai, started the school year with his eyes set on the volleyball court.

“We watched "Haiku," which is an anime about a boys’ volleyball team,” Cook said. “He fell in love with it, and was like ‘Okay if I have to play a sport… I’ll do volleyball.’”

White said he had a conversation with Greenwood Academy leadership at the beginning of the school year, alerting them to his son’s desire to play volleyball. White said school leaders were on board with Lekai playing on the girls’ team, as no boys’ team exists at the school. However, a different message emerged from the district when it came time to tryout, White said.

“He was like, ‘Yeah, they said I can’t play,’” White recalled of his conversation with Lekai on the day of tryouts. “I said, ‘Did they tell you why?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, because I’m a boy.’”

Denver7 reached out to Denver Public Schools regarding the issue. In a statement, the district said it follows the constitution and bylaws of the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) for all grade levels.

The policies allow for girls to play for the boys’ team when it is the only available option at a school, but does not allow for boys to play on a girls’ team. At Marie L. Greenwood Academy, flag football — the other sport offered in the fall — is listed as a co-ed sport.

“When Denver Public Schools receives a request from a cisgender male to play on a girls-only team, the school district follows the guidance outlined in the CHSAA Constitution and Bylaws,” DPS said in a statement. “This effort is consistent with Denver Public Schools’ obligation to and implementation of Title IX.”

Title IX refers to a federal law that prohibits discrimination in education on the basis of sex. Cook and White argue that their son is facing such discrimination and are preparing to sue the district, they said.

“We’re going to take it as far as it needs to go,” Cook said. “Even if we don’t win him playing this season, it’s still an opportunity for other people to apply or for them to make this change, because it needs to be done. We’re in it to win it.”