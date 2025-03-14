Paint-A-Thon program helps connect communities through paint and volunteering

DENVER — An effort to help homeowners in our community is kicking off its 47th year in the Denver metro area. Every year between March and mid-October, weather-permitting, Brothers Redevelopment uses its Paint-A-Thon program to paint the homes of older adults and those living with a disability at no cost to the homeowners.

"We try to help folks who either physically or financially can't take care of a big task, like painting the exterior of their home, and we try to recruit volunteer groups and come together with our communities to be able to get that work done for them," Jason Stutzman, manager of the volunteer department at Paint-A-Thon, said.

Stutzman told Denver7, the idea for Paint-A-Thon came from the founders of Brothers Redevelopment who wanted to get to know their community in Denver.

"So our founders did a couple of projects for their neighbors just to be neighborly and what they found out in doing that is they were pretty good at doing those projects," Stutzman said.

Since starting the program in 1978, volunteers have helped paint more than 7,800 homes.

"We see that our older adults that we complete this work for are more connected to their neighbors and more connected to their communities because of the restored sense of pride in their home, and we think that's a pretty amazing effect of paint," Stutzman told Denver7, when asked about the feedback volunteers have received.

There is a list of qualifications available here for homeowners who want to be considered for the Paint-A-Thon program. Some factors include the homeowner's age, how long the applicant has lived in the home and how big of a home is in need of painting. Those interested in applying can do so online by clicking here.

For those interested in helping volunteer, opportunities can be found here.