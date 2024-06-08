Watch Now
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

Outdoor death investigation near Sloans Lake is now a homicide investigation, Denver police say

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
crime scene tape
Posted at 10:07 PM, Jun 07, 2024

DENVER — An outdoor death investigation near Sloans Lake has become a homicide investigation, the Denver Police Department announced Friday.

In a post made on X around 1:03 a.m. Thursday, Denver PD said it was conducting a death investigation in the area of West Byron Place and Yates Street.

In an update Friday, the department said the incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

No further details were provided. Denver PD only identified the victim as an adult male. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release his identity and cause of death at a later time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News