Outdoor death investigation near Sloans Lake is now a homicide investigation, Denver police say

DENVER — An outdoor death investigation near Sloans Lake has become a homicide investigation, the Denver Police Department announced Friday.

In a post made on X around 1:03 a.m. Thursday, Denver PD said it was conducting a death investigation in the area of West Byron Place and Yates Street.

In an update Friday, the department said the incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

No further details were provided. Denver PD only identified the victim as an adult male. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release his identity and cause of death at a later time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.