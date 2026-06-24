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One killed in overnight shooting in Denver's Montbello neighborhood

Police investigating shooting as a homicide
Denver Police Department
AP images
Denver Police Department
Posted

A man was killed in an overnight shooting in Denver's Montbello neighborhood Wednesday, police say.

The man was taken to the hospital after the shooting in 15000 block of E. Olmstead Place and later died, according to a post from Denver Police.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and "investigators are working to develop suspect information."

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

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