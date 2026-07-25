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One dead after being struck by oncoming traffic on I-25 near Auraria Parkway, police say

Denver Police Department
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Denver Police Department
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One person is dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 25 near Auraria Parkway, Denver police said Saturday.

Preliminary information indicates the person had gotten out of a stalled vehicle and was then struck by oncoming traffic, police said around 1 p.m.

Police first posted about the crash around 5 a.m. Saturday, saying there were serious injuries and the crash involved multiple motorists. Police said to expect delays in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information about the person or how many other vehicles were involved in the crash was released Saturday afternoon. Denver7 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story that may be updated.

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