DENVER — An off-duty Denver police officer who was driving an unmarked Denver Police Department vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian who was not in a crosswalk, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the intersection of University Boulevard and Hampden Avenue, which is outside the department's jurisdiction, according to Denver PD.

The pedestrian, a 70-year-old man, was crossing Hampden outside of the crosswalk when he was hit, according to CSP. Their identity is not being released at this time, CSP said.

The officer was driving a 2017 Chevy Equinox, which is owned by Denver PD, and was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to CSP.

The officer is not considered at fault in the crash, CSP told Denver7. The agency said the pedestrian was the "primary contributor" in the crash.

CSP is still investigating the crash. The officer is still on active duty status, according to Denver PD.