Northeast Park Hill Coalition to host rescheduled housing forum

DENVER – The Northeast Park Hill Coalition will host a housing forum on Friday, Nov. 17 after the initial forum was rescheduled due to snow.

“We have an event this Saturday 9 a.m to 4 p.m, in which we endeavor to educate and illuminate the housing issues that are facing northeast Denver — in fact, facing all of Denver. As you know, Denver is in an affordable housing crisis emergency, and it particularly hits hard in certain portions of the city, and specifically in northeast Denver,” said Kevin Marchman, president of the Northeast Park Hill Coalition and founder of the National Organization of African Americans in Housing (NOAAH).

According to Denver’s Department of Housing Stability (HOST), the city is on track to have a record number of evictions this year.

HOST data shows Denver has reached a record number of evictions and is on track to have more than 12,000 eviction filings this year.

Marchman said the event will feature housing experts and community advocates who will help attendees navigate eviction and foreclosure issues, as well as first-time homebuyer questions.

“Housing is the most important investment a family or individual is going to make, and it can't be taken lightly. You should feel completely comfortable going through the different processes, whether it's a mortgage bank, or a commercial bank, or nonprofit, or a place like the Denver Housing Authority for rental issues or the Colorado Housing Finance Authority for homebuyer sessions,” Marchman said. “We have two panels of experts, community individuals who work with homeownership issues, rental issues.”

The event is being held at Cross Purpose Denver, located at 3050 Richard Allen Court.