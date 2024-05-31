Watch Now
Northbound E-470 closed near DIA for 'major crash' that will take hours to clear

Crash is near intersection with 88th Avenue
Posted at 1:50 PM, May 31, 2024
Northbound lanes of E-470 near the airport will be closed for hours Friday due to a “major crash,” highway authorities said.

All northbound lanes are closed near 88th Avenue and traffic is being detoured via Pena Boulevard.

One southbound lane is closed and southbound traffic is being detoured via 96th Avenue to Tower Road.

Highway authorities at 11:45 a.m. said it will take at least two hours to clear the crash. Information about potential injuries was not immediately available.

