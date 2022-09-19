Watch Now
No injuries reported after homeless encampment fire in Denver’s Lincoln Park neighborhood

Posted at 12:53 PM, Sep 19, 2022
DENVER – Fire officials were still trying to determine Monday what caused several tents of a homeless encampment to go up in flames in Denver’s Lincoln Park neighborhood over the weekend.

The fire was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of W. 8th Avenue and Elati Street.

Fire officials who responded to the scene were able to quickly bring the fire under control and no one was injured, even though multiple tents did burn in the fire, they said Saturday night.

No other information was immediately available.

