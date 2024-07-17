Watch Now
New effort to revive historic Rossonian Hotel — cornerstone of Denver’s Five Points — moves forward

Posted at 6:51 AM, Jul 17, 2024

New plans to resurrect the historic Rossonian Hotel in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood call for a 150-seat restaurant and bar, 90 hotel rooms, a conference space and a lobby music lounge with a Prohibition-era feel to reflect the hotel’s jazz-age heyday.

The Denver Landmark Preservation Commission this month approved a new design plan for the 112-year-old hotel, signaling the building may finally be renovated after years of promises from developers and swelling hope in a neighborhood that needs an economic boost.

The project, however, still needs approval from other city agencies before developers can break ground.

“Any forward movement on the Rossonian is significantly encouraging for this corridor,” said Haroun Cowans, president of the Five Points Business Improvement District. “Personally having been involved in this project on and off for more than a decade, and now seeing momentum and progress, is a definite positive.”

The preservation commission approved plans that will allow Palisade Partners, the development company that owns the building, to renovate the main site at 2650 Welton St. while adding an eight-story addition to the south that would be bracketed by Welton and Washington streets.

