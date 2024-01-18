New, donated golf carts aim to make National Western Stock Show more accessible

DENVER — The footprint of the National Western Stock Show is multiple acres and growing with current construction projects that are underway. So, getting around can be a challenge for those with mobility issues. That’s where a fleet of new golf carts come in.

“We're talking about accessibility of the national western grounds,” volunteer Kelly Ellingson said. “In the past, there’s been some difficulty, especially when we have snow and weather.”

This year, the stock show is debuting a new fleet of six, brand new golf carts specifically to transport guests with ADA needs.

“This is going to enhance that accessibility, and also to get them around the different grounds and unlevel grounds,” Ellingson told Denver7.

The carts were donated by two longtime stock show supporters - Trish and Ken Green. The drivers are volunteers who pick up guests who request rides through specialized QR codes in certain parking lots, or by simply doing rounds to find people who are in need of a ride at various lots and stock show locations.

“Our job is to make sure they can get where they want to go,” Ellingson said, adding they act as an Uber or Lyft of accessibility.

Each cart can hold six to seven people, with a back seat that folds down to transport a wheelchair. Drop off spots in front of the Expo Hall and other locations have added wheelchair ramps as well.

“Anybody can come down here and enjoy (the Stock Show).” Ellingson said. “And this is part of that end goal.”

