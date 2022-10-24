New community solar gardens will help lower energy costs for Denver Public Schools families

DENVER — The City of Denver is partnering with Denver Public Schools to lower energy bills for families by forming community solar gardens.

The first two gardens opened at the new National Western Complex on Oct. 20. City leaders said the goal is to create eleven gardens across the city.

“Denver residents are clear that they want their city to act urgently to address climate change. And we are,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said. “Investing in community solar gardens improves air quality and reduces emissions.”

Over the next year, the city will complete the construction of solar gardens at these 11 locations:



National Western Center Stockyards Events Center — 5004 Packing Housing Road, Denver, CO, 80216

National Western Center M&O Building, 5125 Race Court, Denver, CO, 80216

Lowry Tennis Courts, 8100 E. Lowry Blvd., Denver, CO, 80230

Harvard Gulch Recreation Center, 550 E. Iliff Avenue, Denver, CO, 80210

Northeast Early College, 11200 E. 45 th Ave., Denver, CO, 80239

Ave., Denver, CO, 80239 Roslyn Campus Maintenance Facilities, 5440 Roslyn Street, Denver, CO, 80216

Denver Airport (Two Arrays), E. 114 th Ave. and Trussville Street, Denver, CO, 80249

Ave. and Trussville Street, Denver, CO, 80249 Central Park Recreation Center, 9651 M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard, Denver, CO, 80238

Montbello Recreation Center, 15555 E. 53 rd Ave., Denver, CO, 80239

Ave., Denver, CO, 80239 Denver Botanic Gardens – Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, CO, 80128



The power generated from these solar gardens will go to help DPS families in need.

“We think that once all 11 arrays are energized, meaning they’re all up and running, we will have the number of subscriptions available to provide at least 300 families with bill reduction assistance,” said Grace Rink, Denver’s Chief Climate Officer.

“It will reduce their electrical bills by 30%," Rink continued.

This is a $26 million investment being made by the City of Denver from the Climate Protection Fund. The fund was approved by voters back in 2020.

DPS’s Director of Sustainability said projects like this are built on ideas coming directly from students.

“With the students coming forward and urging leadership to create a policy around climate action, we have developed a climate action plan, which the students have been involved with, and will continue to be involved with over the years,” said LeeAnn Kittle, Director of Sustainability for Denver Public Schools.

Kittle said the district is working to identify families who may need assistance, and the district has identified 70 families so far.

According to the City of Denver, families who are approved to receive energy bill assistance will see the reduced payment automatically reflected on their monthly bill. It will not come in the form of a rebate check.

You can read more about the program on the city’s website.