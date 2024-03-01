Neighbors want improvements made at the Denver intersection of E. 13th Ave. and Syracuse Street

DENVER — People living in Denver’s East Colfax neighborhood want action taken to make the intersection of E. 13th Ave. and Syracuse Street safer.

"This is dangerous and scary at the same time," Muzamil Abdelkarim, who lives in the area, said.

"It's just becoming more and more and becoming worse and worse," neighbor Kurt Dahlin said.

Every person Denver7 spoke to on Syracuse Street stated that the intersection on E. 13th Ave. is a huge problem and rather scary.

Brian McHughs has lived at this intersection for more than two decades.

"I contacted Denver7 because of the intersection behind me. More than a few decades I've seen accidents happen at this intersection consistently all times of day, all times of night - violent, deadly accidents," McHughs said.

Brian McHughs

On Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, a crash caused a vehicle to overturn, hitting a ghost bicycle dedicated to someone who died in that very intersection.

"There were no serious injuries. It appears that the at fault driver was going west in the far right lane and attempted to make a left turn from that lane to go onto Syracuse and hit a vehicle that was in the same direction in the left lane. The At fault driver was cited for “Failing to yield right of way/left turn,” the Denver Police Department said.

Denver7 was here back in August 2022 as a ghost bike was installed in remembrance of Steve Perkins, who was killed while riding his bicycle at this intersection when a driver ran a red light.

Richard Butler

Denver City Council Member Shontel Lewis told Denver7 that this intersection has been under survey for years.

"This is absolutely on our radar. This intersection, in particular, came up in East Colfax as some concerns. And so we've been working with both the community as well as our safety department to institute some things to be able to take care of the issues that we hear from communities," Lewis said.

East Colfax neighborhood wants improvements at intersection