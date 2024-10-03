Natural Grocers closing Denver Capitol Hill location, citing 'retail theft and safety issues'

DENVER — Natural Grocers is closing its location in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood, citing "retail theft and safety issues."

In its announcement, the Colorado-based grocery store chain said the decision to close the 1433 Washington Street location came after "careful consideration of the operating challenges, including retail theft and safety issues impacting the store's performance."

According to the Denver Police Department's Crime Map, there were 237 reported crimes in the Capitol Hill neighborhood in September, including 12 burglaries and 9 robberies. A reported larceny occurred at the Natural Grocers around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 27.

"We have been actively working to address the theft and safety issues impacting our store at Colfax and Washington for some time. Despite our investment in security and loss prevention strategies over the years, these factors have continued to challenge our ability to operate our store safely and sustainably, and we have made the difficult decision to close our doors at this location," said Kemper Isely, co-president of Natural Grocers, in a statement. "This was not an easy decision. We are grateful to our Crew members who have worked to provide world-class customer service in challenging circumstances and will partner with them to identify other opportunities at Natural Grocers. We remain committed to serving the Downtown Denver area, including our customers in the City Park West, Capitol Hill, Baker and Cherry Creek areas, and believe that our neighboring stores will continue to provide these communities the world-class customer service, quality and affordability for which Natural Grocers is known."

The store is set to close on Oct. 4. Beginning Friday, the location will offer a 10% discount on everything. All sales will be final.

Impacted employees will be able to transfer to other stores, according to Natural Grocers. The company said employees who are unable to transfer will be offered a "transition package," which includes severance pay and health benefits.

Natural Grocers operates 46 locations in Colorado. The company invited impacted customers to visit its nearby locations:

