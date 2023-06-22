Native American Bank donates 25 bikes for kids at Denver Indian Center

DENVER — A group of lucky kids are starting the summer off right with a new ride thanks to Native American Bank.

Employees assembled and donated 25 bikes to the Denver Indian Center through the Wish for Wheels program.

“A bicycle means a lot more than just two wheels and a seat, right? It's freedom, it's independence, it's the ability to take a little bit of your own opportunity in your hand and go with it,” said Desmond Bruguier with Native American Bank.

The bank is a Native American-owned, certified Community Development Financial Institution (CFDI).

“I think overall, you know, giving back to the community, for us, is a really important piece of the work that we do. We do mission-based work all over the country. This is one that we're doing here in Denver, and we're proud of it,” Native American Bank President Tom Ogaard said.

Children at the Denver Indian Center were able to pick a bike and helmet during a special presentation Wednesday. Keanu Martinez had been asking his family for a bike since Christmas.

“It's great to get to ride with my brothers whenever they go like go to the park,” Keanu said.

The bikes were gifted to the center's Honoring Fatherhood Program, a parenting class that has helped around 500 fathers connect with their children and community.

“Being a father and being Native American really puts, I feel, puts a lot of pressure on wanting to be able to provide, right... I want to be able to make sure that my daughter is clothed and has the food, and she has not only that, but additional things — entertainment,” Bruguier said.