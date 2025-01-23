National Western Stock Show highlights Colorado vendors from rural, underserved communities

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show turned to local farmers and meat producers from rural and underserved areas to provide food products to restaurants and concession stands during this year's event.

“The SSA Group, we manage guest services in zoos, aquariums, museums across the country, roughly about 100 of them… We partnered with the National Western Stock Show, and we've been here for almost 55 years operating food and beverage and some of the merchandising. And we wanted to be intentional about reaching out to the local community and bringing them into the fold,” said Jason Stover, SSA Group vice president of people and culture.

That includes Terrance Boyd, who owns Wild Boyd Farm in Elbert County.

“Both of us are originally (from) Montbello,” Stover said of Boyd. “And so I saw a story about him on the news, and he was selling some of his product in the neighborhood, in the Montbello neighborhood, and so I wanted to reach out to him.”

Boyd said he was happy to receive the call from Stover.

“I just appreciate the opportunity,” Boyd said. “A lot of love and care goes into [the product]. It's chemical-free, processed correctly.”

Boyd provided burgers, Italian sausages, and blueberry sausage links to the stock show.

“We're hoping to partner with Terrance and Wild Boyd Farm in the future at several other properties,” Stover said. “Along with Terence, we have a few other vendors that are being spotlighted and that we're hoping to bring into the cusp, as well.”

Stover said that includes women-owned businesses, people of color-owned businesses, and small businesses.