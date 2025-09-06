Naloxone saves life at Denver Health exhibit about substance use

DENVER — The opioid crisis continues to devastate communities of color.

A new Denver Health study shows Black, Hispanic and Asian adults are far less likely to use naloxone, the medication that can reverse an opioid overdose. Experts say the problem is related to a lack of access.

That reality was never clearer than Thursday at the Denver Public Library, where an exhibit aimed at breaking substance use stigma became the setting for a life-saving rescue.

“One of the customers of the library came and was talking to some of our staff, and then sat down in the library and fell asleep, but we heard some snoring, and people were checking in on him,” said Brooke Bender, administrative director at Denver Health’s Center for Addiction Medicine. “Eventually, we didn't hear anything else, and the library social worker had stopped by to check on him. They seemed to have known him, that he was a regular visitor of the library.”

When the man became unresponsive, Bender and peer-support specialists acted quickly.

“She couldn't get him to respond, and so we jumped into action, and we had the naloxone there at the table as part of our booth, and grabbed that and were able to bring him back,” Bender said.

From there, library staff called 911, and Denver Health paramedics rushed the man to the emergency department, where he survived.

“It saved his life. It was a surprising event that we didn't expect to happen when we were there, sharing pictures and stories of people in recovery,” Bender said. “But it was a powerful reminder that what we're doing really matters, and that this can happen anywhere at any time, and that all of us can be responsible for saving a life if we have naloxone at our fingertips.”

For Bender, the lesson is simple: “Having naloxone with you, even if you don't use substances yourself, gives you the opportunity to support someone else who might need that help. There should be no stigma about taking naloxone whenever you have the opportunity, so that you can carry it and save a life if you need to, right?”

How naloxone works and why community access matters

Naloxone is simple to use and does not require medical training.

“You do not need to be a medical professional to use this,” Bender said. “Many of the people that we've talked to in the community this week, when we were sharing our 'Stories in Black and White' exhibit, said that they've saved several of their friends and family's lives.”

Using naloxone is very straightforward.

“The Naloxone comes in an easy-to-open package. If you just tear off the packaging, there's no cover for the nasal spray. I just took the nasal spray and took it to the person's nose when they're lying down, and put it in one of their nostrils and squeezed,” she explained. “We wait for two to three minutes to see if that's taken effect, if there's any response, if the heart's beating, and check for signs of stability, and if there are none, then you take another dose and put it in the other nostril and spray.”



Denver Health created a video demonstrating how to administer naloxone. You can watch it in the video player below

According to Bender, expired naloxone can still work and should not be discarded.

“Expired naloxone can still work and should be used. We should not be throwing away expired naloxone that can still save someone's life.”

Breaking down barriers

Research from Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Safety highlights ongoing disparities in naloxone access.

“Our study looked at the different steps it takes to go from someone becoming aware that naloxone is a thing, that it can help, to them having it on their person when it would be necessary,” said Dr. Joshua Black, senior statistical research scientist. “The main takeaway is that the disparity persists. Disparities have to be addressed all along that pathway in various ways that we can do that.”

Black said cultural context is key to outreach.

“We cited some other research in our study showing that with Hispanic groups, just taking something that was written for English and translating it to Spanish isn't enough, because the way that things are said needs to be culturally meaningful to that group,” he said. “Engaging with individuals who are part of the community, who are peers, would enable whatever is developed to resonate more effectively with that community.”

For many people, stigma remains a major obstacle, not only in seeking help but in carrying naloxone. Black argues for new distribution strategies.

“So moving out of a healthcare out of a retail setting and having harm reduction present where people are, rather than having them come to where the medicine is, would be another way to get over the stigma," Black said.

A message of preparedness and hope

For Bender and Denver Health, the work goes well beyond emergencies.

“It's important to just be prepared and to really know how to use it and be prepared to use it,” Bender said. “In a crisis, it can feel a little jarring, and so it's good to have some repetitive practice… all those steps over and over, just to have it fresh in your mind.”

The value of peer support is also clear, especially for those experiencing these situations for the first time.

“This just goes to show the value of people who have lived expertise and the role that they can play in helping folks that may not have experience with that know what to do in that situation,” Bender said. “We know these things are working, and we just need to expand access."