Multiple Denver Fire crews battling abandoned building fire in city's Cheesman Park neighborhood

Denver abandoned structure fire Colfax and Franklin 3-13-24
Posted at 3:42 PM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 17:46:15-04

DENVER — Multiple Denver Fire crews are battling a fire at an abandoned building in the city's Cheesman Park neighborhood.

The fire is burning an abandoned structure near East Colfax Avenue and Franklin Street.

Crews have been forced to fight the fire "from the outside in" due to the "complicated nature and size" of the building as well as current wind conditions, according to Denver Fire. The department said this will be a "prolonged operation."

Colfax is closed in the area. Those nearby are asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

