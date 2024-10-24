Monaco Inn Restaurant, popular spot for Greek food in Denver, closing after 38 years

DENVER — A popular Greek restaurant in Denver is getting ready to close its doors permanently at the end of the week.

The owners of Monaco Inn, which has been a staple in the community for nearly four decades, have announced they will be retiring.

Mike Tsikoudakis and Terry Vaidis said the closure is a bittersweet good-bye.

"We have a lot of memories here, a lot of celebrations, family and customer celebrations, so it's hard to leave it, but it was time for us," said Tsikoudakis.

Tsikoudakis and Vaidis said their restaurant has been flooding with customers over the last few weeks who are coming in for one last meal.

"We cannot tell them, 'Thank you' enough for the support they gave us over the years. I think we feel like we had the best customers in town. They really supported us," Tsikoudakis added.

The restaurant will soon be replaced with Pomodoro's Pizza Pasta, an Italian, family-owned restaurant.

"It's going to be two families that are going to run it. And I think they're going to be very successful, because they're going to work it themselves, the two families," Tsikoudakis said.

Customers who want to stop by and enjoy one last meal at Monaco Inn have until Saturday to do so.

The restaurant will be open from 5-9 p.m. on their last day.

"We get cards every day telling us 'thank you,' and we're going to be missed, so yeah, it's the end of an era here," Tsikoudakis said. "Thanks to everybody."