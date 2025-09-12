Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for 17-year-old boy last seen in Denver

DENVER — A Missing Indigenous Person Alert was issued Friday for a teen boy last seen Thursday morning in Denver.

Mark Muniz, 17, was last seen Thursday at around 11 a.m. in Denver. No additional details about the location of his disappearance were provided by Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) authorities.

Mark has black hair and brown eyes and is part of the Navajo/Sioux tribes. He is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

He was last seen wearing white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information, call 911 or Denver Police Department at (720) 913-2000.

