Mile High Asian Food Week kicks off Wednesday

Mile High Asian Food Week kicked off Wednesday and runs through Sunday.
Posted at 10:58 PM, Feb 22, 2023
DENVER — Organizers kicked off the first-ever Mile High Asian Food Week Wednesday as a way to celebrate the Denver metro's growing Asian American Pacific Island (AAPI) food scene.

The list of 50 participating restaurants will have any foodie salivating.

There’s no tickets to participate. You simply choose a restaurant on the list and look for the special discounts and secret menu options.

Denver7 visited Poke Works in Greenwood Village, which features Hawaiian-inspired cuisine and fresh ingredients.

Normally, poke sushi-style fish, but general manager Vincent Vo says you can get your protein flame grilled at Poke Works.

"We have six signature items, We have the spicy ahi, the sesame chicken bowl, umami ahi, Hawaiian ahi and yuzu ponzu salmon," Vo said. "Expect to have delicious food, friendly service, and we look forward to seeing you guys come in."

Asian Food Week runs until Sunday, Feb. 26. You can find out more by clicking here..

