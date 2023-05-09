Watch Now
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers offering $2,000 reward for information in 14-year-old's murder

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information regarding a 14-year-old's murder in Denver's East Colfax neighborhood.
Aerris Mayberry
Posted at 4:26 PM, May 09, 2023
DENVER — Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information regarding a 14-year-old's murder in Denver's East Colfax neighborhood.

Aerris Mayberry, 14, was found shot to death around 1:34 a.m. on March 18, 2022, in the 1900 block of North Ulster Street.

No further details were provided.

Anyone with information on Aerris' death is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.

