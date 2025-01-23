Meet the newest and youngest stars at the National Western Stock Show

DENVER — Sounds from animals big and small fill the National Western Stock Show in Denver. This year's newest additions feature two miniature Scottish Highland cattle and a baby Clydesdale.

While these cute animals attract people of all ages, they also serve as a learning opportunity for these babies.

Caramel and Hershey, the two miniature Scottish Highland cows, can be found with their owner, Becky Raber, at the Leap of Faith Homestead booth. Raber said she kept seeing these types of cows on Pinterest and finally created her own farm with her husband.

"We actually have a business called Leap of Faith Homestead. We are a mobile petting zoo, mobile animal experiences, and we also provide people with horse-drawn carriage rides," said Raber. "I came to the stock show as a little girl and loved it so much, and I just thought it would be really fun if we could come and share our little cows with everybody."

Denver7 stopped by the stock show on Wednesday and found both children and adults eagerly approaching the animals. This opportunity is not only exciting for Raber but also helps spread the word about their local business.

"The networking here has been just incredible, and we're so excited to share what we do with everybody that's come by our booth here," Raber said.

Meanwhile, Denver, the baby Clydesdale, is with the other Clydesdales inside the coliseum.

"There is a story behind the name [Denver]. We traveled the country doing rodeos and events, and four years ago, we started turning a foal loose in our performance," said Mark DeCoudres with Broken Spoke Clydesdales. "Denver is where we got our start in the rodeo deal here, so we wanted to name a horse after where we started what we do now."

DeCoudres said Denver is also very popular on social media, making her a must-see attraction at the stock show.

"We have over 45,000 followers on social media, and so everybody, people in this area that follow us, they already knew she was here, and they’ve come to see her," DeCoudres said. "Anyway, she's had a very good reception here in Denver."

There still is time to check out these animals in person. The stock show will be going on until Jan. 26. A schedule of their events can be found online.