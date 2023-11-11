Medina Alert issued for driver who seriously hurt person in Denver hit-and-run

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Medina Alert for a driver who seriously injured someone in a hit-and-run crash in Denver Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. in the area of West Florida Avenue and South Federal Boulevard in the city's Mar Lee neighborhood.

CBI said the suspect vehicle collided with a red Ford F-150 and seriously injured an occupant. The suspect vehicle then drove off without rendering aid or identifying themselves.

The suspect vehicle is a charcoal gray 2002 Chevrolet Silverado with Colorado license plate 144-TJG. There was an orange toolbox in the bed of the truck, according to CBI.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or driver is asked to call 911 or Denver PD at 720-337-1029.