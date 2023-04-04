Medina Alert issued after hit-and-run crash in Denver's Globeville neighborhood

DENVER — The Denver Police Department has issued a Medina Alert for a 2017 Chevy van involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Park Avenue West and North Globeville Road in Denver's Globeville neighborhood.

The occupants of another vehicle suffered serious bodily injuries in the crash, according to Denver police.

Authorities are searching for a white 2017 Chevy van with Colorado license plate ROQ644. The van has "Rotech" in blue lettering on its side.

The van was last seen traveling southbound on Park Avenue West.

Anyone with information about the crash or vehicle is asked to call 911 or Denver PD at 720-337-1029.