Mayor Johnston, DPS warn about scammers targeting city’s YouthWorks initiative

Scammers are allegedly asking young people looking for work to pay up to join the program, which isn’t a requirement
Posted at 4:02 PM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 18:02:28-04

DENVER — Mayor Mike Johnston and Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero are warning families across the Denver area of scammers targeting young people looking for work this summer.

The announcement comes just days after Mayor Johnston announced a new set of initiatives to help prevent youth violence over the summer.

The city hopes to connect 1,000 young people between the ages of 14 and 21 with summer jobs as part of a new program called YouthWorks. Those who work at least 100 hours will also receive a $1,000 bonus, Johnston said during a news conference Monday.

In a joint statement Friday, however, both Johnston and Marrero warned that DPS students had reported receiving emails and mail from a different company not affiliated with the city, promoting a program that is similar to the YouthWorks Initiative, in which they were being asked to send money in order to be part of the new program.

“The YouthWorks Initiative will never ask you to pay to be included in the program,” officials said in a statement Friday, as they pointed those interested in participating in the program to the city’s YouthWorks website.

Teens interested in applying can also attend one of the city’s hiring fairs, the first of which will be held virtually from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. An in-person hiring fair will also take place Saturday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the PPA Event Center, 2105 Decatur St.

For more information visit Denvergov.org/YouthSummer.

