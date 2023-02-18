Man stabbed on Hooker Street in Denver

DENVER — DENVER — Officers are investigating after a man was stabbed in Denver Friday evening.
The incident happened in the 1500 block of North Hooker Street, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating a stabbing in the 1500 block N. Hooker St. One victim, located, an adult male with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers are working to develop suspect information. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/AlWiiAyPIg— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 18, 2023
The man suffered non-life threatening injuries, Denver police said.
Investigators are working to develop suspect information.
