Man stabbed on Hooker Street in Denver

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 10:27 PM, Feb 17, 2023
DENVER — DENVER — Officers are investigating after a man was stabbed in Denver Friday evening.

The incident happened in the 1500 block of North Hooker Street, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries, Denver police said.

Investigators are working to develop suspect information.

