Man stabbed on Hooker Street in Denver

DENVER — DENVER — Officers are investigating after a man was stabbed in Denver Friday evening.

The incident happened in the 1500 block of North Hooker Street, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a stabbing in the 1500 block N. Hooker St. One victim, located, an adult male with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers are working to develop suspect information. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/AlWiiAyPIg — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 18, 2023

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries, Denver police said.

Investigators are working to develop suspect information.