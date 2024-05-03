Man shot, killed during domestic violence incident in Denver's Gateway - Green Valley Ranch neighborhood

DENVER — A man was shot and killed during a domestic violence incident in Denver's Gateway - Green Valley Ranch neighborhood Wednesday night.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3900 block of North Malta Street. When officers arrived, they found a 59-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the man's identity at a later time.

Investigators believe the shooting was a domestic violence incident. The Denver Police Department said the man and the suspect — identified as 59-year-old Valerie London-Griffin — were involved in an altercation before the shooting.

London-Griffin was arrested and is being held for investigation of second-degree murder, according to Denver PD. The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final determination on charges.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available through Violence Free Colorado or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.