Man seriously injured in stabbing at Denver's Cheeseman Park

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing at Cheeseman Park Sunday evening.
Officers were dispatched to the park, located at 1599 E. 8th Avenue, around 9:32 p.m. Sunday for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, witnesses pointed them to the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Dustin Ronfeldt.
The victim — only identified as an adult male — was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Ronfeldt is being held for investigation of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
Denver police said Ronfeldt and the victim did not know each other. Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.