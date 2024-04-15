Man seriously injured in stabbing at Denver's Cheeseman Park

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing at Cheeseman Park Sunday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the park, located at 1599 E. 8th Avenue, around 9:32 p.m. Sunday for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, witnesses pointed them to the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Dustin Ronfeldt.

The victim — only identified as an adult male — was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Ronfeldt is being held for investigation of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

Denver police said Ronfeldt and the victim did not know each other. Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.