Man on probation for pimping charged with human trafficking, money laundering

DENVER — A man who was on probation for pimping now faces charges of human trafficking for sexual servitude, pimping, and money laundering, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

William F. Galbreath, 37, plead guilty to pimping in 2020 and was sentenced to four years of supervised probation, the district attorney's office said in its release. Since then, he has allegedly coerced multiple victims into engaging in commercial sex by promising large sums of money. Galbreath allegedly created fake businesses to launder the proceeds.

One victim told investigators she met Galbreath through her roommate, who she met online. Since the victim had limited financial resources, the agreement was that she would get a job and start paying rent once she started earning income, according to a redacted arrest affidavit.

Galbreath allegedly told the victim she could make a lot of money through prostitution. He said he would help arrange "dates" for her, the affidavit states.

The victim and her roommate initially moved into a one-bedroom apartment in late January or early February. The two then moved into a three-bedroom apartment at the end of February, with help from Galbreath, the document states. According to the affidavit, the women would service clients in their respective rooms.

If the client paid in cash, the victims would keep the money in the apartment and then turn it over to Galbreath, court documents state. The victims would turn over $1,000 to $2,500 a day, according to the affidavit. Any non-cash payments would be made directly to Galbreath, the affidavit states.

Galbreath would allegedly use bank account that was not in his name to make personal purchases, including medical bills and car payments. He also used the alias "Chris Sanders."

Investigators believe Galbreath's operation extended through the Denver metro area.

“Despite being given the opportunity for probation in 2020, Mr. Galbreath allegedly continued victimizing other vulnerable women. We intend to hold Mr. Galbreath accountable for this coercion and exploitation and we are hoping that anyone else who William Galbreath may have victimized will now come forward,” said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about Galbreath is asked to call Investigator Joe DeAngelo at 720-913-9108.