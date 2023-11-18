Man killed in suspected road rage shooting near Coors Field

DENVER — A man is dead following a suspected road rage shooting near Coors Field Friday evening.

The Denver Police Department said it was investigating a shooting in the area of Park Avenue and Wazee Street in Denver's Five Points neighborhood around 5:03 p.m.

Investigators believe a road rage incident involving two drivers escalated to a shooting.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner at a later time.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the area of Park Ave and Wazee. One person was transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. Expect delays in the area. Updates will be posted as they become available. pic.twitter.com/vQFCMLDX62 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 18, 2023

The shooter remained at the scene, according to Denver police. No arrests have been made as of publication of this article.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Outbound Park Ave. was closed at Blake Street for several hours as investigators collected evidence.