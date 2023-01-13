Watch Now
Man killed in shooting in Denver's Five Points neighborhood

Posted at 10:09 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 00:09:12-05

DENVER — A man is dead after a shooting in Denver's Five Points neighborhood Thursday.

The Denver Police Department issued a tweet at 7:38 p.m. about a shooting in the area of 21st and Lawrence streets. At the time, Denver PD said one person was taken to the hospital with "unknown extent of injuries."

In a follow-up tweet, the department said the victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

