Man killed in shooting in Denver's Five Points neighborhood

DENVER — A man is dead after a shooting in Denver's Five Points neighborhood Thursday.

The Denver Police Department issued a tweet at 7:38 p.m. about a shooting in the area of 21st and Lawrence streets. At the time, Denver PD said one person was taken to the hospital with "unknown extent of injuries."

ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a shooting at 21st and Lawrence. One person was transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. Updates will be posted as they become available. pic.twitter.com/BRx6qLIA0s — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 13, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, the department said the victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

UPDATE: The victim, an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The identity will be released by the Medical Examiner’s Office. No arrests at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP(7867). — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 13, 2023

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.