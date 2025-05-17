Man found guilty of first-degree murder for deadly 2021 shooting outside Coors Field

DENVER — A Denver jury on Friday convicted a man in connection with a deadly shooting outside of Coors Field nearly four years ago.

Gregory Hopkins, 41, was shot and killed in the area of 22nd and Wazee streets on August 6, 2021. Javon Price was arrested following the shooting.

According to the Denver District Attorney's Office, Price and Hopkins were involved in a "verbal altercation" just before the shooting.

Price was convicted on Friday of first-degree murder. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the DA's office.

“This case is yet another example of the tragic consequences that often result when people try to settle arguments with guns. As a result of this verdict, Javon Price will pay a significant price for his actions, as he should,” said District Attorney John Walsh in a statement. “I want to thank Associate Deputy District Attorney Matt Schlager and Chief Deputy District Attorney Courtney Johnston who led the prosecution team, the investigators and victim advocates in my office, as well as the detectives with the Denver Police Department’s homicide unit, whose outstanding work on this case resulted in today’s verdict. I also want to thank the jurors for their service.”

Price will be sentenced on July 2 at 1:30 p.m.