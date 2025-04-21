Man convicted of second-degree murder in connection with deadly 2022 shooting at La Alma Park

DENVER — A man was convicted of second-degree murder on Monday in connection with a deadly shooting at a Denver park nearly two years ago.

Garry Arellano, 63, was shot and killed on April 27, 2022, after he stepped in to break up a fight between two teenage girls at La Alma Park.

Following an investigation, Denver police identified Trahavonie Smith as the suspect in the shooting. According to the Denver District Attorney's Office, one of the girls involved in the fight was Smith's girlfriend.

A Denver jury on Monday found Smith, 27, guilty of second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a large capacity magazine.

“Garry Arellano’s death was a senseless tragedy; he was murdered while doing the right thing – trying to stop a fight between two girls. Today’s verdict ensures that Trahavonie Smith will be held accountable for his needless decision to shoot and kill Garry. We hope that all those who knew and loved Garry now have a measure of comfort that justice has been served,” said Denver District Attorney John Walsh in a statement. “This result was due to the hard work of prosecutors, investigators, paralegals, and victim advocates in the Denver DA’s Office, as well as the Denver Police Department’s homicide detectives. I also want to thank the jurors in the trial for their service.”

Smith will be sentenced on July 11 and faces up to 48 years in prison.