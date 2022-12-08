Watch Now
Man arrested for investigation of first-degree murder in connection to November shooting in Denver

Posted at 10:42 PM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 00:42:32-05

DENVER — A man was arrested for investigation of attempted first-degree murder in connection to a November shooting, the Denver Police Department announced.

Around noon on Nov. 25, officers were called out to the area of 22nd and Arapahoe streets for reports of a shooting.

A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

On Dec. 4, officers arrested Donovan Atencio-Gallardo, 19. He was taken into custody for investigation of first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and illegal discharge of a firearm.

The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final determination regarding charges, Denver police said.

