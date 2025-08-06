Man, 37, accused of shooting girlfriend in Denver's Athmar Park neighborhood in July

DENVER — A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting his girlfriend last month in Denver's Athmar Park neighborhood.

The Denver Police Department said the shooting happened around 4:44 p.m. on July 12 in the 900 block of South Clay Street.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and is "expected to survive," according to police.

Investigators determined that there was a verbal altercation between the suspect and the victim, who was the suspect's girlfriend. The altercation then escalated to an assault and shooting.

Anthony Quintana, 37, was identified as the suspect. He was arrested on August 4 by the Denver Police Metro/SWAT Team, with assistance from the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force Fugitive Unit.

Quintana is being held for investigation of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, assault in the first degree and menacing. The Denver District Attorney's Office will determine the final charges.