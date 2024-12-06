Man, 30, arrested for allegedly shooting another man near Coors Field

DENVER — A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting another man near Coors Field Wednesday night.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers were called out to reports of shots fired in the 2100 block of Market Street around 9:25 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found a man who was shot in the hand.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Denver police.

With help from witnesses, investigators identified Dennis Armstrong, 30, as the alleged shooter. Armstrong was arrested after he allegedly took off after the shooting and reportedly threatened another person.

Armstrong is being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, felony menacing and illegal discharge of a firearm. The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final determination of charges.

Denver PD said the investigation into the events leading up to the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.