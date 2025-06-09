Man, 26, arrested for allegedly shooting acquaintance in Denver's Platt Park neighborhood

DENVER — A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting an acquaintance in Denver's Platt Park neighborhood.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers were called out to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of South Logan Street around 5:24 a.m. on Friday, June 6. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

Investigators later identified Victor Rubio Pinerez, 26, as the suspect. Police said Rubio Pinerez and the victim knew each other.

According to Denver PD, Rubio Pinerez gave the victim and a third uninvolved person a ride home. After dropping off the third person, Rubio Pinerez and the victim were reportedly involved in an "altercation." The victim told Rubio Pinerez he wanted to get out of the vehicle, but Rubio Pinerez allegedly prevented him from leaving.

During the altercation, Rubio Pinerez pulled out a handgun, shot the victim and struck him with the firearm, according to police. The victim was able to get out of the vehicle, and Rubio Pinerez took off.

Rubio Pinerez was arrested Friday afternoon and is being held for investigation of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, assault in the first degree and false imprisonment. The Denver District Attorney's Office will determine the final charges.